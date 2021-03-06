Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,136 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $148,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

