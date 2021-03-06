Rhumbline Advisers Has $79.75 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,392 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 57,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Electronic Arts worth $79,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock opened at $132.60 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.41 and its 200-day moving average is $134.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,618,414 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.