Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $114,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecolab by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after buying an additional 582,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,826,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,605,000 after buying an additional 30,201 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $207.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.50 and a 200 day moving average of $208.55. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of -56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

