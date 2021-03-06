Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,396,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,215 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $129,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

