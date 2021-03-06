Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.38 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.34 or 0.00467619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00068154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00078058 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00083260 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00051069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.02 or 0.00458510 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io.

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

