Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RVSB. TheStreet raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

RVSB stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,502 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 795,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 185,038 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 457,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 158,288 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

