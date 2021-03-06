Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Announces Dividend of $1.11

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RKT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.