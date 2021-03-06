Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells $397,596.60 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total transaction of $397,596.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,729.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ROKU opened at $353.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.33. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.