Roth Capital Increases Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target to $10.00

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Get Ocugen alerts:

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.