Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of AMOT opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.89 million, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 498.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

