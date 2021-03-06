Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RTOXF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rotork from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised Rotork from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Rotork to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RTOXF stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Rotork has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $5.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

