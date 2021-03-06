Roubaix Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 74,922 shares during the period. Park Aerospace makes up about 2.6% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 370.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 7.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 205.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 54.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 33,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.47 million, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.96. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $15.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

