Roubaix Capital LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,129 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSSC. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NSSC stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at $98,794,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

