Roubaix Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,382 shares during the quarter. NN accounts for approximately 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.91% of NN worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NN by 48.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,778,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 582,469 shares during the period. THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in NN by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 587,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 171,145 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in NN in the third quarter valued at $774,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NN by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after buying an additional 86,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the third quarter valued at $374,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

