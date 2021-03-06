Royal Bank of Canada Increases Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target to GBX 240

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APF stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 166.86 ($2.18). The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.49. The firm has a market cap of £277.53 million and a P/E ratio of -18.84.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.