Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PDYPY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $111.38.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

