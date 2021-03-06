Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($3.87) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.87) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($4.01). William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Shares of RCL opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,424,000 after buying an additional 334,645 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $153,899,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

