Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,774.17 ($23.18).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,487.60 ($19.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £116.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,348.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,179.65. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,743.20 ($22.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.34%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

