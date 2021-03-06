Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.94 Million Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Quidel by 465.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 463.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.17.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.84. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $73.01 and a one year high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

