Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 28,489 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Athene were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Athene by 28.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,641,000 after buying an additional 1,790,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Athene by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth approximately $33,453,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Athene by 76.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,452,000 after purchasing an additional 959,023 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Athene by 170.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,230,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,922,000 after purchasing an additional 774,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $49.18.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Athene in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

