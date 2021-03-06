Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,838 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBB opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.15. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBB shares. TheStreet lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

