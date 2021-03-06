Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Up 6.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $25.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.01. 657,845 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 519,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,054,000 after acquiring an additional 149,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,694,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,782,000 after acquiring an additional 136,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 418,992 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $837.95 million, a PE ratio of -64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

