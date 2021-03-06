Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYKKY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. 12,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,473. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

