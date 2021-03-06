Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFRGY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

SFRGY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 3,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.