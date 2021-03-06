Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SAXPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SAXPY stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

