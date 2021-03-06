SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Down 21.6%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) shares traded down 21.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $4.15. 2,813,407 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 402% from the average session volume of 560,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $145.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,173,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 105,876 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter valued at $770,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

