SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce $7.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.93 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $33.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $33.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.91 billion to $35.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Pritchard Capital lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

SAP stock opened at $123.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of SAP by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

