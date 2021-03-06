Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 776.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,381 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

