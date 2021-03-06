Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $166.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.27.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

