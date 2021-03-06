Satjiv S. Chahil Sells 3,000 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 3,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $183,030.00.

UEIC opened at $59.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $813.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $61.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. Analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.