Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Down 23.2% in February

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 653,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the January 28th total of 849,800 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 453,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA remained flat at $$6.46 during trading on Friday. 416,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,743. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $112.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.45. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STSA shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STSA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

