Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $112.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.45. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $36.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 747,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 26,396 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 89,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.