Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,348 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,797,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,449,000 after acquiring an additional 212,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,766 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 20,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of WLKP opened at $23.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $831.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

