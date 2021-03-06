Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,446 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 8,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $110,377.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 972,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,216,835.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 76,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $921,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,442 shares in the company, valued at $12,165,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,713 shares of company stock worth $1,899,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

