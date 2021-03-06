Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $302,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after buying an additional 10,541,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,082,000 after buying an additional 1,338,886 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,004,000 after buying an additional 352,432 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,512,000 after buying an additional 701,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,072,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,493,000 after buying an additional 404,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

