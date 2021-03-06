Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $365,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $110.34 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $110.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.69.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.