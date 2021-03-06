Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $19.64 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $703,318.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,659.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.