SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.85.

SBA Communications stock opened at $242.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,614.49 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.88.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

