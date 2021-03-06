Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $115.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €115.00 ($135.29) and traded as high as €127.50 ($150.00). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €125.45 ($147.59), with a volume of 919,150 shares.

SU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €117.92 ($138.73).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €124.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €115.10.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.