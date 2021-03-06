Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHNWF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schroders from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. Schroders has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $50.25.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.