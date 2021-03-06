Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,258,000 after buying an additional 138,992 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after acquiring an additional 103,053 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after acquiring an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,089,000 after acquiring an additional 63,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $96.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

