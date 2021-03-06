Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $60.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $62.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60.

