SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

SCPL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SciPlay by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,542 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SciPlay by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 422,046 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in SciPlay by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 344,512 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in SciPlay by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 319,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SciPlay by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 256,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

