Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCRYY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Commerzbank cut shares of Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Scor to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. Scor has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

