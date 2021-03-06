Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Down 7.3%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) fell 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.91. 1,860,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,869,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $918.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 48.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 123.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $329,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.