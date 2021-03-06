Scotiabank Boosts Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target to $2.25

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WFSTF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.94.

OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

