Scotiabank Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

