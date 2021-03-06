Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on G24. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.40 ($91.06) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €72.61 ($85.42).

Scout24 stock opened at €60.80 ($71.53) on Friday. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 12 month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €64.98 and its 200-day moving average is €69.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

