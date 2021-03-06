Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the January 28th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:SRL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.87. 16,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,339. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. Scully Royalty has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

