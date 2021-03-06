Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Earns Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.88. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

